LISTEN: Fearful Trump Whines About NY State Investigation. Says Dem Prosecutors Are So Much Tougher Than Republicans.

Donald Trump would like to act as if he’s facing no legal trouble and that he will be president against come 2024. But the truth of the matter is that his legal problems are very real and the walls are closing in in New York state.

Last week, a spokesperson said that the scope into the Trump Organization has turned from a civil investigation to a criminal one. Trump whined about that probe during a Monday interview on Dan Bongino’s radio show.

The host, who recently took over for Rush Limbaugh, asked, “Any comment on what this disaster up in New York pretending to be attorney general is up to now?”

Trump answered, “Well, it’s a continuation of the biggest, greatest witch hunt in the history of our country, and they didn’t get me in Washington,” Trump said. “They tried Mueller, they Russia, Russia, Russia, Ukraine, Ukraine impeachment one, impeachment two and they sent the papers back down to New York, ‘hey, do the best you can.'”

The former president continued:

“They play a much tougher game than the Republicans. Republicans don’t play that way. They play as simply a game they play, and, frankly, a lot of people are not happy about it. Like, I’ll give you an example — where is Durham? Where is Durham? Where is his report? Why didn’t that come out months and months ago? Where’s Durham? There’s 38 people that should be talked about, and they don’t play the same game. It’s a terrible thing. So we have the witch-hunt continues. It continues and probably always will, and it’s disgraceful. I think it should be illegal. It’s prosecutorial misconduct. That’s what it is, and it’s a shame.”

At the moment, Trump is responding like a caged animal. New York state has done a deep dive into his company and some think that his former associates could soon flip.