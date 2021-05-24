Marjorie Taylor Greene Spends Her Morning Denying the Reality of Climate Change

“It should be burned along with all these masks we are forced to wear,” she asserted.

The Earth’s climate has always changed, and there is NO amount of taxes or government that can change it. Government is not God. The Green New Deal by @AOC is just another communist manifesto. It should be burned along with all these masks we are forced to wear. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) May 24, 2021

Others quickly pointed out that climate change is not a hoax––in fact, the overwhelming scientific consensus is that human activity is driving the increase in average global temperature.

previous changes have occurred over MILLIONS of years, but since industrialization and population growth we've accelerated the process to change the climate in just a hundred years. Do you know the difference between 100 and 1,000,000? — Leon Ryan (@LeonRyan) May 24, 2021

Oh hey there Marjorie! Would you care to share a few of the sources you deem most dependable for solid, accurate info on climate science? Not the whole list, obviously, but maybe a couple of your faves? Thanks! — Ben Stephens (@stephens_ben) May 24, 2021

If we’re able to predict changes happening, wouldn’t it be better to control and steer those changes for good or just let it run wild? If you were a passenger in a vehicle would you let the person driving fall asleep because “People fall asleep” or would you try and prevent that? — Shookaka (@Boring1986) May 24, 2021

Greene has repeatedly criticized Ocasio-Cortez, demanding she debate the Green New Deal, which does not have enough bipartisan support in Congress but has nonetheless served as ammunition for conservatives who have repeatedly harped on progressives for their ideals.

“If she chickens out, then she shows exactly who she really is, a scared little girl that is pretty stupid and doesn’t know anything about the economy or economics,” she said in a video last month.