Marjorie Taylor Greene Spends Her Morning Denying the Reality of Climate Change

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) attacked the Biden administration’s efforts to combat climate change and ripped Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez over her Green New Deal proposal, which would, upon its passage, constitute the largest slashing of greenhouse gas emissions by the federal government.

“The Earth’s climate has always changed, and there is NO amount of taxes or government that can change it,” she wrote. “Government is not God.”

Greene went on to criticize the Green New Deal, referring to it as “just another communist manifesto.”

“It should be burned along with all these masks we are forced to wear,” she asserted.

Others quickly pointed out that climate change is not a hoax––in fact, the overwhelming scientific consensus is that human activity is driving the increase in average global temperature.

Greene has repeatedly criticized Ocasio-Cortez, demanding she debate the Green New Deal, which does not have enough bipartisan support in Congress but has nonetheless served as ammunition for conservatives who have repeatedly harped on progressives for their ideals.

“If she chickens out, then she shows exactly who she really is, a scared little girl that is pretty stupid and doesn’t know anything about the economy or economics,” she said in a video last month. 