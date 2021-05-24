Top House Democrat Says Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Really Running The GOP

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), the person who could be in line to take over for Speaker Pelosi, says that Marjorie Taylor Greene is really running the House Republicans.

Jeffries tweeted:

Kevin who? Marjorie Taylor Greene is running the House Republican Conference. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) May 24, 2021

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has said nothing about Greene’s anti-Semitic remarks comparing mask mandates to the Holocaust.

McCarthy’s refusal to do anything about Rep. Greene is why she is still in the House and hasn’t been expelled. Rep. McCarthy is showing the country what they can expect in terms of leadership if he ever becomes Speaker of the House.

Minority Leader McCarthy is terrified of losing Trump supporters by taking action against Greene.

Meanwhile, his inaction and silence allow House Democrats to make Greene the face of the House Republican caucus.

Instead of leading, McCarthy is kowtowing to the domestic terrorists and the crazies.

Republicans aren’t going to clean up their party, so the voters will have to do it for them by handing them election defeat after election defeat, and Democrats are doing their part to make sure that the American people know that it is Marjorie Taylor Greene, not Kevin McCarthy who is really running the show.

