WATCH: MSNBC’s John Heilemann Skewers “Moron” Marjorie Taylor Greene and the Rest of the GOP “Snowflakes”

Donald Trump may have become the president in 2016, but he wasn’t an overwhelming choice. In fact, more than half of the people that voted cast a ballot for his opponent.

Still, once Trump took office, the GOP declared that they had a clear mandate. And any Democrat who opposed their ideas was a “snowflake.”

Now the shoe is on the other foot and Democrats have clear control. And Republicans are complaining about every thing. They’ve even made a major issue out of the simple act of wearing a mask. During a Monday night appearance, MSNBC’s John Heilemann explained why this makes Republicans the real snowflakes.

The contributor started with Marjorie Taylor Greene, noting, “When you listen to her talk about it, try to explain it, you come up against the fact that she’s just a pinhead and I think she says these things about — draws these comparisons — I don’t think she has the moral complexity to understand why Jews find these comments so appalling.”

Heilemann continued, “I don’t think she has the kind of — she doesn’t have the kind of moral sense to be able to understand how offensive what she’s doing is. But I will also say this: yet again, when you listen to these comments that someone like this makes, you’re reminded of just what a bunch of snowflakes this Republican Party is.”

The pundit concluded, “And beyond the stupidity and the moral bankruptcy of it, it is just such an incredibly whiny, kind of ridiculous thing to say. ‘Oh, I am so put upon. Wearing this mask, it’s so terrible that I’m going to draw an analogy to the Holocaust.’ I mean, could you be more of a snowflake in addition to being a moron and a totally morally bankrupt moron at that. You couldn’t be more of a snowflake than to complain in that way. It blows my mind.”

Joe Biden is doing a great job and his approval ratings are high. Republicans are left with no recourse but to continue to fight the culture war. Time will tell if it’s a winning battle for them.