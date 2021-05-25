Biden To Show The World The US Is Back With Putin Meeting In June

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced that President Biden would be holding a summit with Putin in June in Geneva.

Psaki said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA, “President Biden will meet with President Putin in Geneva, Switzerland on June 16, 2021. The leaders will discuss the full range of pressing issues as we seek to restore predictability and stability to the U.S.-Russia relationship.”

The meeting will give Biden a chance to reset the relationship with Russia that was titled wildly in favor of Putin under the Trump administration. Biden is not going to run wild anymore.

It is time for the United States to put Putin back in his place, and Biden will do that while also restoring stability to the US-Russia relationship.

Putin had it good after he helped install Trump in the White House, but Biden will have a chance next month to show the world that the United States is back and fully reasserting its global power as the planet’s greatest superpower.

