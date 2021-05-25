Kevin McCarthy Just Tried To Blame Nancy Pelosi For Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Holocaust Remarks

Days after Marjorie Taylor Greene compared mask mandates to the Holocaust, Kevin McCarthy denounced the language but blamed Speaker Pelosi.

Minority Leader McCarthy finally said in a statement (bold mine):

Marjorie is wrong, and her intentional decision to compare the horrors of the Holocaust with wearing masks is appalling. The Holocaust is the greatest atrocity committed in history. The fact that this needs to be stated today is deeply troubling.

At a time when the Jewish people face increased violence and threats, anti-Semitism is on the rise in the Democrat Party and is completely ignored by Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Americans must stand together to defeat anti-Semitism and any attempt to diminish the history of the Holocaust.

Let me be clear: the House Republican Conference condemns this language.

Rep. McCarthy has a member of his conference compare mask mandates to the Holocaust and his response is to do nothing about the anti-Semitic member of his caucus, but blame the Speaker of the House for the rise in violence against Jewish people in the United States.

The problem is that people like Kevin McCarthy refuse to do anything about people like Marjorie Taylor Greene using his platform as a member of Congress to spread bigotry and hate.

Kevin McCarthy’s statement mentioned no action against Greene, so he is supporting her keeping her seat in the House and planning on doing nothing to expel her.

McCarthy is once again reeking of the stench of weakness, cowardice, and failure.