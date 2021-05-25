Lauren Boebert Claims Biden Would Rather Have “Children Mining In The Congo” Than Create Jobs in the U.S.

In response to news that President Joe Biden will rely on ally countries to supply the bulk of the metals needed to build electric vehicles and focus on processing them domestically into battery parts,” Representative Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) embarked on a remarkable false equivalency.

” Biden would rather have 40,000 children mining in the Congo with their bare hands than create good-paying jobs in the U.S. under the highest regulatory standards,” she said.

“America Last. As always with Joe,” she added.

Boebert cited a Reuters report that noted Biden’s plans “will be a blow to U.S. miners who had hoped Biden would rely primarily on domestically sourced metals, as his campaign had signaled last autumn, to help fulfill his ambitions for a less carbon-intensive economy.”

Boebert has said she supports an “all-of-above energy” policy, which entails developing and using a combination of resources to meet energy demand. She has also opposed environmental regulations and has been vocal in her opposition to the Green New Deal. In January, she introduced a bill to block the United States from re-entering the Paris Climate Accord.