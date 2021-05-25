Mitch McConnell Shows His Terror That Trump Will Cost Republicans The 2022 Election

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) accused Democrats of trying to litigate Trump through the midterm election, which was a projection of his own fear.

CNN’s Manu Raju tweeted:

McConnell calls outside Jan. 6 commission a “purely political exercise” and accused Democrats of wanting “to litigate” Trump through next year’s midterms — Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 25, 2021

It isn’t just January 6th that Republicans don’t want to talk about. Republicans also don’t want to talk about Donald Trump.

Sure, they want Trump’s voters, but they don’t want any of the baggage that comes with Trump attached to them. They don’t want voters to think about the Big Lie, the effort to overthrow the government, or any of the corrupt and illegal acts committed by the former president.

A January 6th Commission would put all of those problems for Republicans front and center, so instead of admitting that they should have stood up to Trump, Mitch McConnell, and congressional Republicans are pretending that bipartisan, independent commissions are politicized.

Republicans are trapped. They want Trump’s voters without Trump, and Mitch McConnell showed his fear of what will happen if the 2022 election is about Donald Trump.

