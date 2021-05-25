Rudy Giuliani Is Going Down As Prosecutors Have Seized Materials From Multiple People

Federal prosecutors have seized incriminating evidence from three Ukrainians in their investigation of Rudy Giuliani.

CNN reported:

New York federal prosecutors investigating Rudy Giuliani have seized material from a wider array of individuals than previously disclosed, including messages from email and iCloud accounts they believe belong to two former Ukrainian government officials, as well as the cell phone and iPad of a pro-Trump Ukrainian businessman, according to a court document unsealed Tuesday.

….

The filing, written by an attorney for an indicted former Giuliani ally Lev Parnas, describes a chart in which federal prosecutors described the scope of the materials they sought and seized beginning in late 2019 and continuing through earlier this year.

Federal prosecutors have been gathering evidence against Rudy Giuliani for years, which makes his continued criminality an exercise in arrogance. Giuliani continued through 2020 to try to get dirt of Joe Biden from Ukraine, even though he had to be aware that the federal government was already investigating his activities in Ukraine.

One of the consequences of the 2020 election is that Rudy Giuliani is likely to be a convicted felon at some point in the near future. The case against Giuliani would have been buried if Trump had won reelection, but with Joe Biden in office, people like Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Rudy Giuliani are likely looking at being charged with felonies.

