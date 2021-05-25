Tech Company Running Arizona Ballot Audit Bails On Republicans

The IT company that was running the Arizona ballot audit for state Republicans bailed and opted not to renew their contract.

The Arizona Republic reported:

The Pennsylvania-based IT company that was in charge of running the hand recount of Maricopa County ballots is no longer involved in the audit.

The contract with Wake TSI ended May 14, the original completion date for the hand count, and the company chose not to renew its contract, according to Randy Pullen, an audit spokesperson, and former state GOP chair.

“They were done,” he said. “They didn’t want to come back.”

The ballot audit has been such a fiasco that the tech company running it likely couldn’t wait for the contract to end and be rid of the headache.

To summarize, Republicans have been looking at the ballots with UV lights to find secret Trump watermarks. They have also been examining the ballots for bamboo because they believe that fraudulent ballots were smuggled in from Asia, and they lost their venue because they were bumped out of the convention center for high school graduations.

The process has been a totally disorganized sham in which Republicans are, according to election observers, violating the standards and procedures for ballot counting.

The audit is a dangerous sham that is being done to undermine trust in democracy.

By continuing to fight over the 2020 election, Republicans are setting themselves up for failure in future elections to come.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook