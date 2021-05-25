Tommy Tuberville Shows He’s The GOP’s Dumbest Senator By Ignoring The Meaning Of Bipartisan

Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) opposes the Republican co-authored 1/6 Commission because he apparently doesn’t know the meaning of the word bipartisan.

Forbes reported:

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) told Forbes he opposes the commission “until they make it bipartisan,” but the bill, which divides control evenly among Democrat and Republican appointees, was co-led by Rep. John Katko (R-N.Y.) and got 35 Republican votes in the House.

Tuberville is the same person who couldn’t name the three branches of government when asked and who claimed the US entered World War II to fight socialism.

In a Republican Senate caucus where members suppress their intelligence to appeal to their voters, Tuberville is the rare bird who appears to be the real deal. He truly knows nothing about the government or the office that he was elected to hold.

Tommy Tuberville makes Rand Paul look like Einstein. The Senator from Alabama is more suited for the House, where he would fit right in with the intellectual black hole on the right side of the aisle.

Alabama rejected Doug Jones, an intelligent and caring public servant, for a failed football coach who was run out of Auburn on a rail.

Sometimes voters get what they deserve, which is exactly what is happening in Alabama.

