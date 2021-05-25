Don Jr., Ivanka, And Eric Trump Told To Get Criminal Defense Lawyers

If they don’t have them already, Donald Trump’s adult kids all need to get criminal defense lawyers.

Video of Frank Figliuzzi on MSNBC’s Deadline: White House:

Frank Figliuzzi says that Don Jr., Eric, and Ivanka Trump better have criminal defense lawyers, but they may have already made a critical mistake. pic.twitter.com/Rd19QFM6pv — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) May 25, 2021

Figliuzzi said, “They better have individually lawyered up. Yeah. They have had to have lawyered up because they may have already made the mistake of casually speaking to the organization’s attorneys and the organization’s auditors about what they knew and what their role was. Big mistake if they had done that, because the organization doesn’t represent them. The organization’s lawyers’ mission is to preserve the organization, not the individual executives and officers. It becomes every man or woman for themselves, and in this case, the men and the women happen to be family.”

One suspects that Trump kids all have criminal defense lawyers, but there is always the possibility that the Trump family feels like they are untouchable because they have gotten away with these potential crimes for generations.

Donald Trump didn’t invent the concepts of bank and tax fraud. He likely learned all about it from working for his father.

It would be shocking if Don Jr., Ivanka, and Eric Trump weren’t subpoenaed to testify because all three are officers in the Trump Organization. The state of New York has also opened a criminal investigation into the Trump family business, which suggests that Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance has found something big.

The Trumps may go down in history as the only First Family to be convicted of a felony.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook