WATCH: Former Mueller Prosecutor Andrew Weissmann Explains Why Today’s News is Really Troubling for Trump

For months now, both Georgia and New York state were ramping up cases against Donald Trump. Many wondered where that cases were going and how long it would be before Trump ended up in court.

And now, at least in New York, it seems that the answer is soon. Last week, a spokesperson from New York revealed that the case had gone from civil to criminal. And today, it was reported that Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance had convened a grand jury.

MSNBC’s Ari Melber invited a panel of legal experts to explain Trump’s predicament on Tuesday night. He asked former Mueller prosecutor Andrew Weissmann, “They say investigators here at the New York DA’s office are scrutinizing Trump’s business practices, including whether the value of specific properties were manipulated in a way that defrauded banks and insurance company and if any tax benefits were gained illegally. What do you see here, Andrew?”

The panelist answered, “Well, it’s important to keep this in context because that reporting is consistent with what was revealed by the New York Attorney General’s office this past summer when they were skirmishing with Eric Trump.”

Weissmann continued:

“This issue of tax fraud and bank fraud and insurance fraud is one that’s been going on for some time. I think the big news is that they now have convened a grand jury, and that is certainly a prerequisite to bringing a charge. Whether they get there or not is something we don’t know. The fact they’re sitting three days a week is unusual and it suggests the seriousness of purpose since that’s not typical.”

Since he’s been out of office, Trump has largely been able to ignore his legal problems. The issues, however, are ramping up and we can expect to see the 45th president in a courtroom soon.