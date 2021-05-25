WATCH: Seth Rogen Tells Colleagues to Stop Complaining About Cancel Culture

For the last year or so, Fox News and Conservative media has become obsessed with the concept of “cancel culture.” Their feelings on the subject have only intensified since Donald Trump was “cancelled” by Facebook and Twitter for inciting an insurrection.

Conservative media found a strange ally in stand-up comedians. While many in comedy have politics that lean to the left, many also feel that the idea of cancel culture threatens their livelihood. Seth Rogen had some advice for them during a Tuesday morning appearance on Good Morning Britain.

The hosts asked the actor/director about his films aging poorly. “There are certain jokes that for sure have not aged well, but I think that’s the nature of comedy,” Rogen replied. “I think conceptually those movies are sound and I think there’s a reason they’ve lasted as far as people still watching and enjoying them today. Jokes are not things that necessarily are built to last.”

Rogen then called out his colleagues. “If you’ve made a joke that’s aged terribly, accept it. And if you don’t think it’s aged terribly, then say that.”

The comedian closed, “In my Twitter, I’ve never made a joke that’s outwardly horrific in some way, and if you have, I would question why you did that. Saying terrible things is bad, so if you’ve said something terrible, then it’s something you should confront in some way, shape, or form. I don’t think that’s cancel culture. That’s you saying something terrible if that’s what you’ve done.”

When Fox News says someone has been cancelled, it’s normally a case of the person facing consequences for their actions. Nothing, however, is out of bounds for the network during this current culture war.