WATCH: Trump Jr. Has Meltdown Over Media Covering Biden’s Fitness Regimen

When he was president, Donald Trump had a number of people around him willing to pretend he was fit. Dr. Jerome Adams said that he was fitter than he was. Dr. Ronnie Jackson said that Trump was an impressive physical specimen.

In reality, Trump was an obese man who ate poorly and rarely exercised. Joe Biden, on the other hand, is remarkably fit for a man his age. Not surprisingly, the media has picked up on Biden’s healthcare regimen. And this has thrown Donald Trump Jr. into a rage. The former president’s namesake is so angry about the media’s coverage of Biden’s fitness that he made a video about it.

Trump Jr. moaned, “He can’t walk up the stairs of Air Force One without falling over! Now, if you said that he’s hard to keep up with because you have no idea what the hell he is saying when he’s speaking, that I would understand. But if you’re going to tell me that he’s hard to keep up with physically when we don’t see him doing anything early, we see lids being called in the middle of the day, you don’t see him doing anything late.”

The former president’s son continued:

“The president rides a stationary bike. Oh, that’s wonderful! You think that would happen with Trump? The world is on fire and we’re pretending everything is just fine. Joe Biden is riding a bike and he’s weightlifting! He’s a strong and viable leader! You can’t make it up, folks. So we’ve got to push back. We’ve got to call it out.”

Watch a clip of the comments below: