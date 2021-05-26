Biden Tells Trump Commission On Fine Arts Appointees To Resign Or Be Fired

In an unprecedented move, President Biden is removing four appointees to Commission on Fine Arts that Trump made right before he left office.

Four of the seven members of the federal Commission of Fine Arts, a generally low-key, earnest design advisory group that became embroiled in battles over architectural style during the Trump era, have been told by the Biden administration to resign or face termination, according to the commission’s chairman.

….

Mr. Shubow declined the request to resign, according to email correspondence reviewed by The New York Times. The emails showed that he had received a formal letter from an assistant to the president requesting his resignation on Monday. The letter said that if the White House did not receive his resignation, his position with the commission would be terminated effective 6 p.m. the same day.

Biden is going to replace Trump’s all-white appointees with a more diverse slate of commissioners that will reflect different architectural styles.

At the end of his presidency, Trump tried to load up the federal government with his supporters and allies. President Biden is steadily removing these Trump picks from their positions as his goal is to build a government that resembles the real face of America, not the 1950s fantasy of the former president.

