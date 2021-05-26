Juan Williams, One of Fox News’ Few Liberal Voices, is Leaving The Five

Networks at least attempted to give an all sides view of the news. It does, however create a very tough situation for Liberal commentators on Conservative shows and vice-versa.

Republican Rick Santorum recently lost his job at CNN. The former Pennsylvania senator had made racist comments about Native Americans and the anchors on CNN no longer wanted to work with him.

It’s a different scenario for Juan Williams who is staying with Fox but will no longer co-host The Five. Williams told the audience, “This is my last day hosting The Five. Covid taught me a lot of lessons. As the show goes back to the New York studio, I’ll be staying in DC. I’ll be working for Fox out of Washington. My work as a Fox News political analyst will continue.”

Megan Albano, a Fox VP, told Mediate:

“As we started planning The Five’s return to its New York City studio at our headquarters a few months ago, Juan decided to stay in Washington, DC permanently. We accommodated his request, understanding and appreciating his desire to remain closer to his family and recognizing that a remote co-hosting role on a roundtable in-studio program was not a long-term option. While we will miss his insightful contributions each night and look forward to welcoming him on set whenever he’s in New York, we are pleased to have him continue his longtime role as a senior political analyst with FOX News Media.”

Williams had a tough job most days arguing with 4 co-workers each day. It remains to be seen if he will be replaced by someone with a Liberal or Conservative bent.