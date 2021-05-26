Michael Cohen Details Trump’s Troubles: Don’t Forget, NY Has Giuliani’s Documents Too

Michael Cohen was willing to do anything for his former comment, Donald Trump. The former lawyer went to jail, essentially for protecting his former client.

And now that Trump is set to face consequences for his actions, Cohen has been taking a bit of a victory lap. And during a Wednesday appearance on Ari Melber’s show, Cohen talked about the serious legal issues Trump is facing.

He told Melber, “I can tell you what’s going on only because it happened to me. Donald Trump will immediately, as will the kids, rally around Alan and his sons and say, ‘Listen, we got you. we’re going to get the best lawyers. We’re going to ensure that you’re fully protected. We love you. You are part of the family.’ And that’s going to last for a very short period of time, especially because Donald doesn’t like to pay lawyers. Like what happened with me.”

Cohen continued:

“Remember, they have millions of pages of documents. They don’t just have the documents that they got from the tax returns. They now have Rudy Giuliani documents as well. This is a multi, multi-faceted investigation. There are many tentacles here that are going to be grabbing at Trump, at Don Jr., at Ivanka, Eric, the Kushners, you name it, and a host of other people. So, I really do believe that they need to come down to — you know, they need to come back to reality and understand that’s what’s facing them is much bigger than them.” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5aSOlnmancA

America is eager to see whether of not New York will be indicting Donald Trump. But as of right now, it doesn’t look great for the former president.