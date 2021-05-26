Another Republican Bites The Dust As Oklahoma AG Resigns After Being Busted For Affair

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter has resigned after getting caught cheating on his wife of 39 years with a government employee.

The Oklahoman reported,

“Attorney General Mike Hunter announced his resignation on Wednesday, less than a week after filing for divorce from his wife, Cheryl. The Oklahoman submitted questions to Hunter on Tuesday night about an extramarital affair that the newspaper confirmed through people familiar with the situation. The sources said the affair was with a state employee, who did not work in the attorney general’s office.”

Hunter filed for divorce from his wife last week, but he has refused to answer questions about the affair.

The Republican Party has lost all moral standing. They have become the party of child sex traffickers, fraud, financial crimes, and whatever it is that Rudy Giuliani was doing with Ukraine.

What Hunter did was not illegal, but it should be investigated by the state because he was having an affair with a fellow government employee.

The former party of family values has been reshaped in the image of Donald Trump. The real party of integrity and values is the one that is standing up for democracy and working people that is led by a president who goes to church and spends the weekend with his family.

Democrats are the real party of family values. Republicans are a corrupt shell that has been hollowed out by an empty grifter whose day in court may arrive soon.

