MyPillow Guy Mike Lindell Kicked Out Of Republican Governors’ Conference

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell was kicked out of the Republican Governors spring conference after he threatened governors who rejected the Big Lie.

The Washington Post reported:

MyPillow founder Mike Lindell was thrown out of the Republican Governors Association’s spring conference this week after he showed up to the event in Nashville and vowed to confront GOP governors about his false claims surrounding the 2020 presidential election.

Lindell, a prominent ally of former president Donald Trump who has championed Trump’s claims of election fraud, said to Politico that a conference coordinator told him that despite being credentialed, he was prohibited from attending any of the official RGA events during the three-day session. Lindell was also reportedly denied transportation to a Tuesday evening dinner at the official residence of Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee (R).

Lindell is currently being sued for billions of dollars for lying about voting machines, but this has not stopped him from continuing to push the Big Lie that the election was stolen from Donald Trump.

Republicans are paying the price for not stopping Trump’s lies about the 2020 election dead in their tracks last November. Republicans want Trump’s voters, but they don’t want Trump or his Big Lie baggage.

The Trump cult is not stopping. They are out to destroy the Republican Party, and they aren’t letting 2020 go.

