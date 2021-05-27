Manchin Criticizes McConnell Over 1/6 Commission

3.9k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Senator Joe Manchin (D-W. Va.) has criticized Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) for what he perceives as politicization of a bill to create a commission to investigate the Capitol riot of January 6, which took place after former President Donald Trump urged his supporters to overturn the electoral certification of then-President-elect Joe Biden’s win.

“There is no excuse for any Republican to vote against the commission since Democrats have agreed to everything they asked for,” Manchin said.

“Mitch McConnell has made this his political position, thinking it will help his 2022 elections. They do not believe the truth will set you free, so they continue to live in fear,” he added.

My statement on the January 6th Commission: pic.twitter.com/ZfNhQfKzmh — Senator Joe Manchin (@Sen_JoeManchin) May 27, 2021

McConnell has characterized the bill as “a purely political exercise” that would set bad precedent.

“They would like to continue to litigate the former President into the future,” he said Wednesday, referring to Democratic efforts to hold former President Donald Trump accountable for behavior that incited the riot.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has also rebuked McConnell.

“Look, I’m sorry if an independent commission to study an attack on our democracy isn’t a Republican ad maker’s idea of a good time. This is too important, too important. We cannot let the big lie fester,” Schumer said, referring to Trump’s baseless claims that the 2020 general election was fraudulent.

The vote to open debate on the commission bill will take place later today but lacks the 60 votes to overcome a filibuster.