Matt Gaetz To Run For President In 2024 In Bid To Avoid Prison

Matt Gaetz says he will run for president in 2024, if Donald Trump doesn’t, in a clear bid to avoid prison.

Gaetz texted The New York Post, “I support Donald Trump for president. I’ve directly encouraged him to run and he gives me every indication he will. If Trump doesn’t run, I’m sure I could defeat whatever remains of Joe Biden by 2024.”

Trump could be a convicted felon by 2024 and Matt Gaetz could be sitting in federal prison for child sex trafficking by the same date.

Rep. Gaetz is obviously looking for presidential immunity to keep himself out of the big house.

The idea that Gaetz thinks that he could be president someday illustrates the height of corruption delusion that has taken over the Republican Party.

Matt Gaetz won’t president in 2024, 2028, or any other time in our lifetimes, but he appears to have gone to the Trump playbook by hoping to get elected to the presidency to avoid criminal prosecution.