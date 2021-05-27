Senate Republicans Expected to Block Vote on 1/6 Commission

Senate Republicans are expected to block a vote to create a commission to investigate the Capitol riot of January 6. Last week, the House passed a bill to create the commission with a vote of 252-175.

Senators are divided. Speaking for the Democrats, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has said any attempts to block the commission “all has to do with politics.” Likewise, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has characterized the bill as “a purely political exercise” that would set bad precedent.

“They would like to continue to litigate the former President into the future,” he said, referring to Democratic efforts to hold former President Donald Trump accountable for behavior that incited the riot.

There are also vocal Republican critics of attempts to stymie the commission. Senator Mitt Romney (R-Utah) has defended the commission as necessary to restore faith in democratic institutions.

“I think the perception is on the part of the public that the January 6 Commission just trying to get to the truth of what happened, and that Republicans would be seen as not wanting to let the truth come out,” Romney said yesterday. “I don’t believe that’s what’s the motivation but I think that’s the perception.”

The vote to open debate on the commission bill will take place later today but lacks the 60 votes to overcome a filibuster.