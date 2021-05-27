Ted Lieu Busts Mitch McConnell For Blocking 1/6 Probe To Hide Devastating Evidence

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) was a House impeachment manager for the 1/6 impeachment, and he says McConnell is hiding devastating evidence against Trump.

Rep. Lieu tweeted:

As a House Impeachment Manager, I could tell not all GOP Senators paid attention during trial. But Sen McConnell did. He sat rapt with attention. He knows how devastating the evidence is against the former President and his supporters. That’s why McConnell opposes the commission. https://t.co/sJ1DU9MzR3 — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) May 27, 2021

McConnell is personally lobbying Republican Senators to vote against the 1/6 Commission because he thinks that making Trump happy will get him back into power as Majority Leader.

The reality is that McConnell knows that Trump incited and was the mastermind of the 1/6 attack. Mitch McConnell took the Senate floor and suggested that Trump be charged with a crime after the second impeachment trial concluded.

Mitch McConnell is protecting a criminal and possibly more than one within the Republican Party. There is likely to be more devastating evidence against other elected Republicans within Congress.

Trump may have incited and masterminded the 1/6 attack, but he had plenty of support from Republicans in the House and Senate.

McConnell knows this, and that is why he is working so hard to bury the truth.

