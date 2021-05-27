WATCH: Biden Presents List of GOP Lawmakers Who Voted Against COVID Relief Then Took Credit For It

Soon after taking office, Joe Biden presented an aggressive COVID relief plan. Seeing how the pandemic has affected both Democrats and Republicans in the same way, the legislation was very popular with voters all along the political spectrum.

Still, not one Republican senator was willing to vote for the bill, That, however, didn’t stop GOP lawmakers from taking credit for the extra money when it started to hit their voter’s pockets. During a Thursday appearance, Joe Biden called out these callous politicians.

Biden told reporters, “Hundreds of thousands of retirees and workers across Ohio and millions more across the country. Can trust that their pensions they worked so damn hard for and sacrificed to secure will be there for them. Unlike my dad, who busted his neck his whole life and when the company went under, he lost his pension completely.:”

The president continued:

“Even my Republican friends in Congress, not a single one of them voted for the rescue plan. I’m not going to embarrass any one of them, but I have here a list. Of how back in their districts, they’re bragging about the rescue plan. They touted the Restaurant Revitalization Fund. They touted the fact that we’re in a situation where they’re dealing with–touted grants to community healthcare centers… I mean, some people have no shame. But I’m happy. I’m happy they know that it’s benefitted their constituents. That’s ok with me. But if you’re going to try to take credit for what you’ve done, don’t get in the way of what we still need to do.”

This was a smart way for Biden to attack Republicans, especially in a potential swing state like Ohio. Watch a video of the comments below:

Joe Biden calls out Republicans who voted against COVID relief, then took credit when the money hit their voter's pockets. pic.twitter.com/pNkAq7fA6m — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) May 27, 2021