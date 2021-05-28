Democrats Immediately Make McConnell And McCarthy Pay For Blocking 1/6 Commission

The minute that Mitch McConnell successfully blocked the creation of the 1/6 Commission, Democrats started fundraising and pounding on the GOP.

Business Insider reported:



Party leaders almost immediately began fundraising and pounding on Republicans who opposed a procedural Senate vote Friday on legislation to create the commission to investigate the pro-Trump insurrection at the US Capitol.

….

Campaign staff tasked with defending the 14 Democratic senators up for re-election in the midterms wasted no time hanging the failed vote around the necks of Trump’s loyal cheerleaders.

“By voting against a bipartisan, impartial examination of the deadly insurrection on January 6th, Sens. Johnson, Rubio, and Senate Republicans sent a clear message to voters: they aren’t strong enough to stand up to Trump and do what’s right for our country, and their only goal in the Senate is looking out for their own self-serving political interests,” Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee spokesperson Jazmin Vargas told Insider.

Mitch McConnell gave Democrats an amazing gift. McConnell reminded every vote that a vote for any of the Commission opposing and obstructing House and Senate Republican candidates is a vote to return the former president back to power. A vote for those Republicans is a vote for Donald Trump.

Sen. McConnell never learns.

Republicans lost the Senate majority by protecting the former president, so the Minority Leader is making the same mistake again ahead of the 2022 election. McConnell is gambling that voters are stupid and have short memories. He hopes that you will forget his betrayal of the country, but Democrats are already working to make sure that voters do more than remember, but they also make Republicans pay for their treachery next November.

