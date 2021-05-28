Federal Judge Rejects Giuliani’s Efforts Challenging Search Warrant

“Giuliani requests that the Court unseal the affidavits submitted in support of the 2019 and 2021 warrants so he can challenge their legality,” the judge wrote in a 7-page decision. “But he is not entitled to a preview of the Government’s evidence in an ongoing investigation before he has been charged with a crime.”

Giuliani had his home raided by federal agents as part of a federal investigation into his business dealings with Ukraine.

Last month, during an interview with Fox News personality Tucker Carlson, he spoke about his experience while evoking Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden.

“Well, about six o’clock in the morning, there was a big bang! bang! bang! on the door and outside were seven FBI agents with a warrant for electronics,” Giuliani began. “And I looked at the warrant and I said, ‘This is extraordinary because I offered to give these to the government and talk it over with them for two years.’”

Giuliani said the agents were “professional” but were not interested in three hard drives he claimed belonged to Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden.