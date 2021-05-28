Schumer Makes Clear He’s Not Letting Uncooperative GOP Shut Down Legislation

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) says the Senate will push forward and work on two key bills despite the actions of an uncooperative Republican Party sending the Senate into a rare Friday session.

The Senate is currently working on a measure to combat China as well as a measure to authorize the creation of a commission to investigate the Capitol riot of January 6.

A few of our Republican colleagues may continue their speeches. The Senate spent two hard weeks working on this bill, we have every intention of sticking it out until the job is done and that’s what we’re going to do,” Schumer said, referencing the China legislation.

Even so, the Senate must endure several hours of debate before they can proceed with a procedural vote on the China legislation, which could keep them working late into Friday.

On legislation to create a commission to investigate the insurrection against Congress, which took place after former President Donald Trump urged his supporters to overturn the electoral certification of then-President-elect Joe Biden’s win, Schumer was similarly stern.

“Look, I’m sorry if an independent commission to study an attack on our democracy isn’t a Republican ad maker’s idea of a good time. This is too important, too important. We cannot let the big lie fester,” Schumer said this week, referring to Trump’s baseless claims that the 2020 general election was fraudulent. The vote to open debate on the commission bill will take place later today but lacks the 60 votes to overcome a filibuster.