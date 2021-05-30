Trump Sees His Future As Netanyahu Booted From Office Faces Potential Criminal Conviction

A coalition of Israeli opposition parties has come to an agreement to form a government that would oust Netanyahu from power.

The Washington Post reported:

A diverse coalition of Israeli opposition parties said Sunday that they have the votes to form a unity government to unseat Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving leader and its dominant political figure for more than a decade.

Under their agreement, reached after weeks of negotiations spearheaded by centrist opposition leader Yair Lapid, former Netanyahu defense minister and ally Naftali Bennett will lead a power-sharing government.

Netanyahu is currently on trial for bribery, and the only thing saving him from a potential prison sentence is the office that he holds. If the agreement between opposition parties holds, Netanyahu will be ousted from power, and there will be nothing stopping him from being criminally convicted and potentially sent to prison.

Netanyahu’s pal the failed former one-term president of the United States is in a similar situation. Trump is facing a potential criminal indictment for bank and tax fraud in Manhattan.

When Trump sees what could happen to Netanyahu, he is getting a look at his own potential future. It is no surprise that Netanyahu and the one-term president are friends. They appear to be two who are cut from the same cloth. A type of cloth that could have them exchange the clothes of power for prison uniforms in the near future.