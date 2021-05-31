Fauci Warns U.S. Not to Declare Premature Victory Against Covid-19

In a new interview with The Guardian, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top expert on infectious diseases, warned United States citizens not to declare a premature “victory” against Covid-19. He made clear that the more people get vaccinated, the sooner the nation will see the end of the pandemic.

“We don’t want to declare victory prematurely because we still have a ways to go,” Fauci said. “But the more and more people that can get vaccinated, as a community, the community will be safer and safer.”

“As long as there is some degree of activity throughout the world, there’s always a danger of variants emerging and diminishing somewhat the effectiveness of our vaccines,” he added.

The Biden administration is committed to vaccinating 70% of adults by July 4, in time for Independence Day celebrations. According to the most up-to-date information from the CDC Covid Data Tracker, 40.7% of the population––more than 135 million people––are fully vaccinated. More than 50% of the population (more than 167 million people) have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

“Today, in our current day, the accessibility and the convenience of getting a vaccine is really rather striking,” Fauci said. “We cannot abandon public health measures when you still have a degree of viral activity in the broad community in the United States. Although we’re down to less than 30,000 infections per day that’s still a lot of infections per day.”