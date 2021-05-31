Mike Flynn Uses Memorial Day To Call For A Military Coup To Overthrow Biden

Convicted felon Gen. Mike Flynn advocated for a military coup in the United States to overthrow President Biden.

Video:

Here is video of former general and National Security Advisor Mike Flynn calling for a Myanmar-like coup to replace the sitting U.S. president with Donald Trump. The talk of war is very real. pic.twitter.com/1GoP5OG1He — justin glawe (@JustinGlawe) May 30, 2021

Flynn was asked, “Why what happened in Myanmar can’t happen here?”

The crowd at the Texas QAnon conference of treasonous crazy cheered, and Flynn answered, “No reason. I mean, it should happen here.”

Who is going to tell Flynn that members of the military strongly disapproved of Trump and large numbers of them voted for Joe Biden?

Mike Flynn should be in prison right now.

He is advocating for the violent overthrow of the United States government, which is a crime.

It is dangerous to dismiss the QAnon crowd as a bunch of fringe kooks. These people are the personification of the threat to democracy in the United States. They are also the backbone of the Republican Party.

They don’t believe in democracy. QAnon is decades of right-wing conspiracy belief manifested into its logical outcome.

A group of Americans cheered when the idea of a military coup was raised.

A growing segment of the Republican Party is morphing into a threat against the United States government, and they mark Memorial Day weekend by calling for a military coup.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook