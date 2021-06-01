A Petition to Expel Marjorie Taylor Greene From Congress Already Has More Than 200,000 Signatures

5k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

A petition to expel Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) from Congress has already garnered more than 200,000 signatures––209,142 people have signed the petition as of this writing.

The petition, started by David Weissman, is directed at House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) amid the controversy surrounding Greene’s remarks comparing Covid-19 rules on the House floor to Nazi Germany and the Holocaust.

Greene has “gained notoriety by spreading anti-Semitic conspiracies and has deployed her social media platform to incite an insurrection, support a plan to murder Speaker Pelosi, as well as to falsely accuse her colleagues of ties to terrorist groups,” the petition reads, stressing that she “cannot even be trusted to be on any committees and is only in office to disrupt order and cause chaos.”

The petition goes on to add that Greene “is an active security threat to her colleagues, is unfit to serve the good people of this country, and she’s directly harmed our civil liberties and freedoms with her divisive and hateful rhetoric.”

Greene has not apologized for her remarks.

“I’ve done nothing wrong,” she told former White House strategist Steve Bannon in an interview last week. “I have literally done nothing wrong.”

“The only thing that I have done that they’re so offended by is I go in every single day and I speak exactly how real Americans talk at their kitchen tables, how real Americans talk when they’re on break at work, how real Americans talk to one another,” she added. “I refuse to back down.”