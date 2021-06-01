House Democrats Move To Investigate Capitol Attack As Republican Cover-Up Flops

11.3k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

In a call with the House Democratic caucus, Speaker Pelosi and other leadership laid out the options for investigating the 1/6 attack.

CNN’s Manu Raju tweeted:

Pelosi, on call, tells Dems re Jan. 6 probe that they can either:

1) Push for another Senate vote on commission

2) Create select committee

3) Allow existing committees to probe Jan. 6

4) Ensure one committee, like House Homeland, "take charge of investigation," per source on call — Manu Raju (@mkraju) June 1, 2021

The bottom line: House Democrats are ready to probe Jan. 6. They are just trying to sort out the structure for doing it. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) June 1, 2021

The point here is that the attack on the Capitol is not going to be dropped and forgotten about. Democrats are going to make sure that an investigation happens. They are working out which mechanism would be best to use for the probe.

The decision that Speaker Pelosi will need to make centers a great deal on how much time she wants to commit to the investigation. Giving a current committee jurisdiction would allow them to get up and running faster, but a select committee only specializing in the Capitol attack might be able to go deeper and have other tools at its disposal to get to the truth.

A select committee is also likely to attract more media attention and shine a brighter light on the attack and the events surrounding it.

Democrats are not going to allow Republicans to bury 1/6. There will be an investigation, and it is likely to uncover damaging and damning evidence against the former president and the Republican Party.