Louie Gohmert Says The Left Tried To Overthrow The Government On January 6

Speaking at the QAnon conference, Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) repeated the lie that the left participated in the 1/6 attack.

The Washington Post reported:

With the slogan for QAnon — an extremist ideology that the FBI has deemed a domestic terrorism threat — shining onstage behind him, Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Tex.) spoke to a crowd gathered for the “For God & Country Patriot Roundup” on Saturday, where he downplayed the seriousness of the January insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and criticized Democrats pushing an independent review of the deadly event.

He suggested that “it wasn’t just right-wing extremists” rioting in the Capitol, even though federal officials have consistently debunked claims that leftist activists played a role in the attack. He also suggested that the insurrection shouldn’t be a serious concern because the United States has weathered worse, including foreign attacks.

The difference between 1/6, 9/11, and Pearl Harbor is that 9/11 and Pearl Harbor were respective acts of terrorism and war on the United States of America. The 1/6 attack was a terrorist attack on democracy that attempted to overturn an election. Lumping the three attacks together and claiming that 1/6 wasn’t as bad is disingenuous.

The three attacks were different. Each has unique motivations, but only 1/6 featured Americans who were inspired by a defeated president to attack their own elected officials to try to overthrow the government.

The left was not involved in 1/6. The attack on the Capitol was a Donald Trump production.

QAnon is turning the Republican Party is into something that is morphing closer to a political terror cell, and if the GOP returns to power, the domestic terrorists of January 6th will have won.

