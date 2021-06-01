Texas State Representative Calls on Democrats to Pass Electoral Reform to Combat Voter Suppression

Speaking to CNN, Texas State Representative Jessica González (D) called on Democrats and the Biden administration to pass comprehensive electoral reform to combat voter suppression efforts.

Addressing recent voter suppression efforts in Texas by the Republican Party and speaking after Democrats walked off the Texas House floor to block the passage of a restrictive voting rights bill, González was firm.

“We did our part to stop this horrible voter suppression bill in Texas and now Texas Democrats and Democrats in the Senate are calling on President [Joe] Biden to use the filibuster in order to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Act immediately and use our Democratic majority to stop these voter suppression bills across the country,” she said.

González urged President Biden to come out in support of nixing the filibuster immediately.

“Texas Democrats, we’re in the minority,” she said, “and this is the only way we’re going to ensure that all Texans are protected as well as other people across the states across the nation that are passing similar laws.

You can watch the interview below.

Texas State Rep. Jessica Gonzalez says President Biden and Senate Democrats should “pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Act immediately and use our Democratic majority to stop these voter suppression bills across the country.”https://t.co/ybZbH9g6bu pic.twitter.com/JYRyRtT7BF — New Day (@NewDay) June 1, 2021

Texas had sought to join states like Georgia that had embraced former President Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 general election being fraudulent, moving to impose restrictions that make it more difficult for citizens to exercise their right to vote.