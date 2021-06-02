CNN’s Acosta: Trump’s Increasingly Unhinged Election Conspiracy Theories are a Desperate Ploy for Attention

There are plenty of GOP lawmakers who want Donald Trump to be the past, present and future of their party. Lindsey Graham regularly gushes about his importance to the GOP. Republicans in the House of Representatives recently ousted Liz Cheney from leadership for not showing proper deference to the former president.

All of this loyalty, though, is obscuring that fact that Trump is looking increasingly pathetic. On Wednesday, the former President had to shut down his website that was promised to challenge both Twitter and Facebook for internet dominance.

And Trump has continued to claim that audits in places like Arizona could return him to power. While these predictions are largely nonsensical, there are many people taking them seriously. And Jim Acosta claims this conspiracy theorizing is a desperate play to stay relevant.

Wolf Blitzer remarked, “it is potentially very dangerous to hear this talk from the former president who still has an enormous amount of supporters out there.”

Acosta responded, “It reminds me of what I heard from Trump’s allies during the time of the insurrection, that Donald Trump has lost it. Lost his mind. To be talking about this sort of thing. Whoever he talks about it with. I talked to someone that’s known Trump for a long time and said he is desperate for attention and coverage from us. This is a way to go about it.”

Jim Acosta calls Trump's election conspiracy theories a desperate ploy for attention. pic.twitter.com/uoPps8pA5j — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) June 2, 2021

The CNN anchor continued:

“You have a whole bunch of insurrectionists not rounded up and could pose a threat to the U.S. Capitol or whatever in Washington, D.C. Why would the supporters want to throw the lives away fighting for this man? This is somebody that lost the House, the Senate, the White House, and today lost his blog. They pulled the plug on the website, From the Desk of Donald J. Trump. The biggest loser we have seen in political history going back generations.”

Self preservation was always the name of the game for Trump while he was president. So it is no surprise to see him willing to threaten the country for his own ego.