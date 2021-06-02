Oklahoma Governor Signs Bill Naming Portion of a Highway After Trump

Legislation naming a section of State Highway 287 from Oklahoma’s Boise City southeast to the Oklahoma-Texas border as “President Donald J. Trump Highway” will go into effect on November 1 after the state’s governor, Kevin Stitt (R) signed a new bill into law.

“Republican legislators slipped the Trump highway proposal into the Oklahoma Legislature’s annual omnibus bridge-and-highway-naming bill, which is typically uncontroversial,” The Oklahoman reported.

The legislation had been briefly derailed after lawmakers protested the removal of a previous provision that required a person be deceased for three years before a portion of the highway can be named after them.

New signage will be paid for by the state Senate and House officials who co-sponsored the measure: “The cost associated with signage related to Section 4 of this act shall be paid by the Senate and House of Representatives authors and coauthors of this act,” the bill reads.

