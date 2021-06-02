Report: Liz Cheney Has Spent Tens of Thousands on Security Detail Since Trump Impeachment Vote

Supporters of Donald Trump are more than willing to use violence to get their way. This became clear when a mob of Trump fans engaged in an insurrection on the Capitol building on January 6th.

And that means that opponents of the former president, whether they be Democrats or Republicans, have to take their security seriously. Liz Cheney, formerly the Chair of the House Republican Conference, recently became the face of the anti-Trump movement. And according to a new report from the Hill, she’s been paying big bucks to stay safe.

Jordan Williams writes, “Wyoming’s at-large representative paid $58,500 for security from late January to early March. Of that money, Cheney paid $22,500 to security firm Command Executive Services roughly two weeks after her impeachment vote. The remaining money was spent on three former secret service agents.”

The extra money spent, though, certainly hasn’t stopped Cheney from attacking the former president. She recently told Fox News, “I think the question is what kind of a party are we going to be going forward. I think it’s very important for us to be a party based on truth. I think it’s important for us to understand the threat that the claims the former president is making. The threat is ongoing.”

Cheney isn’t the only Republican who voted to impeach Trump expanding their security detail. Pat Toomey paid $70k since his vote and Mitt Romney paid $43,000.