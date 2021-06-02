Texas State Representative Briscoe Cain Can Barely Answer Whether “Voter Reform” Discriminates Against Minorities

Texas State Representative Briscoe Cain (R) claimed that a Texas “voter reform” bill doesn’t discriminate against non-whites despite concerns from Democrats and voting rights advocates that it does.

“Democrats say the bill discourages minorities from voting. What is your argument against that?” “Fox and Friends” co-host Ainsley Earhardt asked Cain during the program.

“Well, had they read the bill, they wouldn’t think so,” Cain said.

“What about the ‘Soul to the Poll’?” Earhardt asked, referring to a provision in the bill that set a new window for early voting on Sundays, limiting it to 1 to 9 p.m.

“‘Souls to the Polls’ only became an argument only became an argument only there on the floor of the Senate,” Cain responded. “No one had raised any of those questions beforehand. I think it’s politics. Frankly, behind the scenes they tell you this bill, they’ve often said, ‘This doesn’t do what it said it does.’ And that’s true. When we read it, it doesn’t do those things.”

When asked to respond to people saying a "voter reform" law discriminates against non-whites, a Texas state representative basically just says "no" pic.twitter.com/LWiRuKLbkm — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) June 2, 2021

Cain’s comments come a day after Texas State Representative Jessica González (D) called on Democrats and the Biden administration to pass comprehensive electoral reform to combat voter suppression efforts.

Addressing recent voter suppression efforts in Texas by the Republican Party and speaking after Democrats walked off the Texas House floor to block the passage of the restrictive voting rights bill, González was firm.

“We did our part to stop this horrible voter suppression bill in Texas and now Texas Democrats and Democrats in the Senate are calling on President [Joe] Biden to use the filibuster in order to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Act immediately and use our Democratic majority to stop these voter suppression bills across the country,” she said.

González urged President Biden to come out in support of nixing the filibuster immediately.

“Texas Democrats, we’re in the minority,” she said, “and this is the only way we’re going to ensure that all Texans are protected as well as other people across the states across the nation that are passing similar laws.