Trump’s New Blog Has Permanently Shut Down

Former President Donald Trump’s blog, “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump,” which he used to promote baseless conspiracies about the 2020 general election, has permanently shut down. The ex-president launched the page after he was booted off social media, losing his major platforms and influence after inciting an insurrection against Congress.

Trump’s senior aide Jason Miller confirmed that the blog “will not be returning.”

“It was just auxiliary to the broader efforts we have and are working on,” Miller told CNBC in an email. “Hoping to have more information on the broader efforts soon, but I do not have a precise awareness of timing,”

The blog had launched only last month, just four months after Facebook and Twitter suspended Trump from their platforms following the Capitol riot, which took place after a mob of Trump’s supporters stormed the United States Capitol in a bid to overturn the results of the 2020 general election.

It had been marketed as “a place to speak freely and safely,” allowing Trump to post and allowing his followers to share his content to Twitter and Facebook. At the time of its launch, Miller called the site “a great resource to find his latest statements and highlights from his first term in office.”

More as this story develops.