Lara Trump Blames The Left And The Media For Trump Thinking He Will Be Reinstated To The White House

Lara Trump, the failed former president’s daughter-in-law, tried to place blame on the left and the media for Trump thinking he will be reinstated to the White House.

Video:

"As far as I know, there are no plans for Donald Trump to be in the White House in August. Maybe there's something I don't know" — Lara Trump pic.twitter.com/7AUI8HfsmP — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 3, 2021

Lara Trump said on Fox and Friends, “I think you should take a look at who those networks are and who is pushing that story out. As far as I know, there are no plans for Donald Trump to be in the White House in August. Maybe there’s something I don’t know, Brian, but I think that is a lot of folks getting a little worked up about something just because maybe there wasn’t enough pushback from the Republican side.”

The reality is that the person who thinks that he is going back to the White House in August is Donald Trump. The failed former president thinks this because that is what QAnon supporters are telling him.

This story didn’t come from the left and the media. It came from Trump and his supporters.

Blaming the left and the media is a total denial of how deeply the QAnon cult has wired itself into the Republican Party.