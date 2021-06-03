Louis DeJoy Is Going Down As The FBI Is Investigating Him For Illegal Fundraising

The end could be near for Postmaster General Louis DeJoy as the FBI is investigating him for illegal campaign fundraising.

The Washington Post reported:

The FBI is investigating Postmaster General Louis DeJoy in connection with campaign fundraising activity involving his former business, according to people familiar with the matter and a spokesman for DeJoy.

FBI agents in recent weeks interviewed current and former employees of DeJoy and the business, asking questions about political contributions and company activities, these people said. Prosecutors also issued a subpoena to DeJoy himself for information, one of the people said.

Louis DeJoy’s illegal campaign contribution scheme was widely known when he was picked to be Postmaster General by Trump. What DeJoy is under investigation for are not the run-of-the-mill campaign finance violations. DeJoy ran a straw donor scheme that sent millions of illegal dollars to Republican candidates, including Trump. DeJoy’s potential crimes are felonies.

President Biden can’t directly fire the Postmaster-General, but he has appointed a slate of new commissioners to sit on the Board of Governors who can remove DeJoy.

One suspects that if DeJoy is charged with a crime, he will be removed as Postmaster General either by the Board of Governors or by the President.

DeJoy’s days look to be numbered, as the Postmaster-General is probably toast and should be more concerned about ending up behind bars than gutting the USPS.

The DeJoy investigation is another result of Joe Biden being in the White House and cleaning up the previous four years of crime and corruption.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook