Trump Is Trying To Recruit Journalists To Push His Reinstated Lie

A separate report has confirmed that Trump believes the lie that he and two Republican Senators will be reinstated to the White House and Senate in August.

According to National Review:

I can attest, from speaking to an array of different sources, that Donald Trump does indeed believe quite genuinely that he — along with former senators David Perdue and Martha McSally — will be “reinstated” to office this summer after “audits” of the 2020 elections in Arizona, Georgia, and a handful of other states have been completed.

I can attest, too, that Trump is trying hard to recruit journalists, politicians, and other influential figures to promulgate this belief — not as a fundraising tool or an infantile bit of trolling or a trial balloon, but as a fact.

The author of the National Review piece, Charles C. W. Cooke, made it clear that Trump is trying to press the nation into reinstating him by embracing a delusional theory that he can be returned to the White House.

It has been widely reported that Trump is deeply invested and interested in the Arizona ballot audit, and the reason is that he is trying to discredit democracy. The failed president refuses to acknowledge the reality that he lost. He not only lost but lost in a historic fashion to go down as a giant failure.

The American people should be on the lookout for any journalist or politician who spreads Trump’s new lie because they will be exposing themselves as enemies of democracy and a threat to the nation.

Anyone who boards this Trump train deserves to go down with it straight off the cliff.