WATCH: Ron Johnson Melts Down, Blames Everyone But Trump for Insurrection

As the 1/6 insurrection has gotten farther in the rear-view mirror, Republicans have been working hard on absolving Donald Trump of any blame. The majority of GOP senators weren’t even willing to meet with the Mother of Brian Sicknick and Capitol police officers.

Few Republicans are willing to carry more water for Trump than Ron Johnson. The Wisconsin lawmaker was recently asked about the former president’s role in the riot and blamed pretty much everyone but him.

During a Zoom interview with the Milwaukee Press Club, Johnson was grilled about the incident. Charles Benson asked, “Why are you not aggressively looking at what happened that day from the perspective of President Trump’s role in what happened on January 6th? You were against the bipartisan commission.”

Johnson deflected, “Because we’ve had an impeachment trial.” He then began to blame everyone else. He said of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, “I don’t trust her to select commissioners to investigate her own involvement in this thing, her own culpability or any congressional leader’s culpability in this.”

When asked point blank if Trump bore any responsibility for the event, the GOP senator answered, “I think our hyper-partisan politics is driving all of this, which is why my actions have been designed to try and defuse the passion, to not scornfully dismiss legitimate concerns.”

Johnson has continually defended Trump, perhaps as much as any other senator. He may not have to in a few years, though, as he hasn’t made a decision on whether or not to run for reelection.