Writer From Super Conservative National Review Confirms Reporting About Trump’s Election Delusion

Donald Trump has been sitting in Mar-a-Lago and stewing for months. Unable to air his grievances on Twitter, the former president instead calls into Fox, Newsmax and OAN to talk about what’s troubling him.

But until this week, no one knew just how far Trump’s election delusion had one. The New York Times Maggie Haberman reported that the former president has been telling people that he expects to be placed back in office by the end of the summer.

Haberman’s story had been confirmed by Liberal sources like CNN’s Brian Stelter. On Thursday, there was confirmation on the Conservative side. And it came from the very Conservative National Review.

Charles Cooke reports:

“I can attest, from speaking to an array of different sources, that Donald Trump does indeed believe quite genuinely that he — along with former senators David Perdue and Martha McSally — will be “reinstated” to office this summer after “audits” of the 2020 elections in Arizona, Georgia, and a handful of other states have been completed. I can attest, too, that Trump is trying hard to recruit journalists, politicians, and other influential figures to promulgate this belief — not as a fundraising tool or an infantile bit of trolling or a trial balloon, but as a fact.”

The Conservative confirmation of this story should be troubling to all. Trump is pathetic and delusional, but he’s also still very dangerous considering how much power the Republican party lets him hold.