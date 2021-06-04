Biden Expresses His Confidence in Fauci Amid Conservative Attacks

President Joe Biden’s confidence in Dr. Anthony Fauci has not waned, a sign of his administration’s support for the most high-profile federal employee whose public health recommendations allowed Americans to make better sense of the Covid-19 pandemic and the ensuing economic crisis.

“Yes, I’m very confident in Dr. Fauci,” Biden told reporters in Delaware earlier this morning.

Reporter: "Do you feel confident in Dr. Fauci?" Biden: "Yes, I'm very confident in Dr. Fauci."pic.twitter.com/6kEezXTUnB — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) June 4, 2021

Biden’s statement comes as Republican attacks against Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, continue following the publication of newly released emails from 2020, reported by The Washington Post, in which Fauci and his colleagues, early in the pandemic, discuss the possibility of the coronavirus having originated in a lab. Conservatives have claimed the virus originated in a lab in Wuhan, China, spurring countless conspiracy theories about the motives of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

“A draft study associated with a group founded by former Trump adviser Steve Bannon is giving new life to social media claims that the coronavirus was manufactured intentionally in a Chinese lab,” the Associated Press reported last year after conducting a fact check.

“The four authors list their affiliation as the Rule of Law Society, a group founded by Bannon that says its mission is ‘to expose corruption, obstruction, illegality, brutality, false imprisonment, excessive sentencing, harassment, and inhumanity pervasive in the political, legal, business and financial systems of China.’ It is not a scientific organization,” the outlet added, noting that the conspiracy theory continues to thrive.