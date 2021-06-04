Jen Psaki Delivered The Perfect Answer When Asked About Trump’s 2 Year Facebook Suspension

Advertising

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said it is unlikely that the zebra will change his stripes when asked about Trump’s Facebook suspension.

Jen Psaki sums up Trump's chances of ever returning to Facebook by cleaning up his rhetoric, " Feels pretty unlikely the zebra will change its stripes over the next two years." pic.twitter.com/h8XSAP3zfM — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) June 4, 2021

Psaki said, “Well, as always, it is a decision for the company to make and any platform to make. They have made their decision. Our view continues to be though that every platform, whether it is Facebook, Twitter, any other platform that is disseminating information to millions of Americans, has a responsibility to crack down on disinformation, to crack down on false information. I think as we look at it, we learned a lot from President Trump, the former president, over the last couple of years about his behavior and how he uses these platforms. Feels pretty unlikely the zebra will change its stripes over the next two years. We will see.”u

The odds of Trump changing his behavior and acting like a normal human being are zero. Facebook is big for Trump’s fundraising, but the platform has already warned that he will face swift and escalating sanctions if he violates the rules again.

Psaki is right. Trump will do what he has always done, which means that any return to Facebook is likely to be short-lived.