Rudy Giuliani’s Hunter Biden Fixation Hits a New Low

Rudy Giuliani sought to draw attention away from his own legal troubles by citing a New York Post report that mentioned that Burisma, the Ukrainian energy company on whose board President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, once sat, is being investigated by the Justice Department.

“Did one of Ukraine’s most crooked oligarchs pay Hunter millions for his expertise OR was it to get VP Biden to intervene in saving the $5B he stole from Ukraine and to keep his company Burisma?” he wrote.

Giuliani had his home raided by federal agents as part of a federal investigation into his business dealings with Ukraine.

Last month, during an interview with Fox News personality Tucker Carlson, he spoke about his experience while evoking Hunter Biden.

“Well, about six o’clock in the morning, there was a big bang! bang! bang! on the door and outside were seven FBI agents with a warrant for electronics,” Giuliani began. “And I looked at the warrant and I said, ‘This is extraordinary because I offered to give these to the government and talk it over with them for two years.’”

Giuliani said the agents were “professional” but were not interested in three hard drives he claimed belonged to Hunter Biden.

“I said, ‘Are you sure you don’t want them?’ I mean the warrant required them to take it,” Giuliani said. “And they said ‘No!’”

Giuliani implied the agents were not complying with their warrant by declining to take them.

“They also were completely content to rely on my word that these were Hunter Biden’s hard drives. I mean, they could have been Donald Trump’s. They could have been Vladimir Putin’s. They could have been anybody’s. But they relied on me, the man who had to be raided in the morning,” he said. Conspiracy theories about Hunter Biden’s business dealings have been a favorite in conservative circles for some time. Last year, a New York Post investigation published emails suggesting Hunter Biden introduced his father to an executive with Burisma Holdings––a Ukrainian gas firm––in 2015. The story received criticism for shaky reporting and Twitter’s attempts to block the news outlet from sharing the story received criticism from Republicans who accused the tech giant of censoring conservative voices. Last week, a federal judge approved a request from the Department of Justice to appoint an independent supervisor to review materials seized from Giuliani’s home. The move is part of an effort to filter out any privileged documents obtained in the investigation into Giuliani, who was once former President Donald Trump‘s attorney. The judge also rejected Giuliani’s efforts to challenge the legality of the search warrant as well as a previous one that was executed two years ago.