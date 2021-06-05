Biden Department Of Justice Kills Trump’s Investigations Into Reporters

7.5k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

The Department of Justice is ending a series of Trump-era investigations into reporters by getting their email and phone records.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA, “As appropriate given the independence of the Justice Department in specific criminal cases, no one at the White House was aware of the gag order until Friday night. While the White House does not intervene in criminal investigations, the issuing of subpoenas for the records of reporters in leak investigations is not consistent with the President’s policy direction to the Department, and the Department of Justice has reconfirmed it will not be used moving forward.”

Reports have been coming out for weeks now of reporters being spied on by the Trump DOJ. Reporters from outlets like CNN and The Washington Post had their personal and work calls and emails turned over to the DOJ under the pretense of Trump attempting to find out who was leaking in his administration.

Each of the reporters who were targets of the Trump DOJ also had something else in common. They reported on stories that were damaging to the now-former president.

President Biden is not only cleaning up the corruption of the previous administration, but he is also restoring norms so that the Department of Justice is no longer treated as a personal legal team for President Of The United States.

As the nation fights against anti-democratic forces from within, the Biden administration is taking important steps to strengthen the democratic foundations of the government.