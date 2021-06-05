Trump Now Wants To Run For Congress, Become Speaker, and Impeach Biden

16.5k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Trump said that he was very interested in the idea that he run for Congress, become Speaker of the House, and impeach President Biden.

Right-wing commentator Wayne Allyn Root urged Trump to run for a House seat, become Speaker of the House, and then launch criminal investigations into Biden and impeach him. Trump was intrigued: “It’s very interesting.” pic.twitter.com/5ECkSABDbi — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) June 4, 2021

Trump has been reduced to going on Wayne Allyn Root’s show, where the host gave him the idea, “Why not, instead of waiting for 2024, and I’m hoping you’ll run in 2024, but why not run in 2022 for the United States Congress? A House seat in Florida. Win big. Lead us to a dramatic landslide victory. Take the House by 50 seats. Then you become the Speaker of the House, lead the impeachment of Biden and start criminal investigations against Biden. You’ll wipe him out for this last two years.”

The failed former president liked the idea, “That’s so interesting. You know, it’s very interesting.” He added that it is better than the idea that he run for Senate.

There are a couple of big problems with this idea. First, Trump’s presidency showed that he doesn’t like to work, so the idea of him being elected to the House and showing up in Washington to do his job is a joke. Secondly, with Trump on the ballot, Republicans would never win a fifty-seat majority in the House. Third, if you thought that Trump was a bad president, wait until you see him as Speaker of the House.

The right is living in a fantasy world where they are dreaming of ways for Trump to return to power to beat Joe Biden, but President Biden already blew Trump out in a landslide.

Trump isn’t the answer unless the question is how can Republicans lose lots more elections?

The thing bigger than the former president’s laziness is his delusions, and there is zero chance that he will run for Congress in 2022.